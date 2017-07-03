Politics And Reality Radio: David Dayen On CA’s Single-Payer Debacle

This week, we'll be joined by OG blogger and Salon columnist Heather "Digby" Parton to talk about Kansas' AG Kris Kobach and what looks like the beginning of a nationwide campaign of voter suppression and intimidation. We have an authoritarian in the White House, but this is how we risk becoming an authoritarian country.

Then David Dayen will talk about his Intercept piece about how single-payer advocates -- and a few Democrats trying to ride their energy to greater prominence -- introduced an unpassable single-payer bill and then blamed the Speaker of the Assembly for not forcing his caucus to vote on it. It's all pretty dispiriting.

Playlist:

Prince Buster: "Shaking up Orange Street

Old 97s: "Stoned"

TLC: "Intermission-lude"

