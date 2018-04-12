Politics And Reality Radio: Dems Need To Start Fighting Dirty For American Democracy

This week, we're joined by David Faris, a political scientist at the Roosevelt Institute who authored a new book titled, It’s Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. Faris argues that Republicans have exploited every institutional power to create an anti-democratic partisan electoral advantage, and Democrats need to fight fire with fire if they want to move the country forward.

Then we speak with Evan Weber, co-founder of the Sunrise Movement, about the "Sunrise Semester" program -- his organization's plan to train dozens of young climate activists across the country to take time off to help save our planet.

Finally, we go back to the archives for an interview with Jeffrey Swanson, a professor of psychiatry at Duke University, about a fascinating and troubling study he conducted which found that a significant number of gun owners also have anger and impulse control issues.

Playlist:

Cream: "SWLABR"

Rolling Stones: "She Smiled Sweetly"

Patsy Cline: "Back in Baby's Arms"

As always, you can also subscribe to the show on iTunes, Soundcloud or Podbean.