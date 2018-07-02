Politics & Reality Radio: John Amato On 'Civility'

We kick off this week's show with Crooks and Liars founder John Amato talking about Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, Maxine Waters and the right's crooked civility game.

Then we talk to Imani Gandy and Jessica Mason Pieklo, Rewire.News legal analysts and co-hosts of the podcast Boom! Lawered, about this week's atrocities at the Supreme Court and how everything is going to get much, much worse after Justice Anthony Kennedy is replaced with a soulless, reactionary android developed in the Federalist Society’s basement.

Finally, we're joined by Roosevelt Institure fellow Todd Tucker to discuss his new book, Judge Knot: Politics and Development in International Investment Law, and help us dissect Trump's erratic tradewars.

Playlist:

Ken Lazarus: "Ob La Di Ob La Da"

Bitter: Sweet: "Dirty Laundry"

The Rolling Stones: "Good Times, Bad Times"

Lou Reed: "Dirty Boulevard"

