Politics And Reality Radio: “Collusion” Author Luke Harding On Trump-Russia

It's a two-book show!

This week, we're joined by The Guardian's Luke Harding to talk about his new book, Collusion: Secret Meetings, Dirty Money, and How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win. We recorded this interview a day before we learned that Trump's former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Then we welcome the I-Fund's Gary Rivlin, co-author, with Michael Hudson, of Wall Street's White House: How Gary Cohn Wrecked the Global Economy and Parlayed It Into a White House Job. The fact that Trump surrounded himself with Goldman Sachs vets highlights the degree to which his populist rhetoric about "America first" and "good jobs" was always just a giant grift.

Playlist:

The Paragons: "The Tide Is High"

Rickey Nelson: "Lonesome Town"

As always, you can also subscribe to the show on iTunes, Soundcloud or Podbean.