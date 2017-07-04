Poll: Who Should Be The Next Doctor Who?

On America's Independence Day, I began wondering who the next Doctor Who should be. I know, that's sacrilege, but I'm a dirty hippy blogger. Whatdidyouexpect?

Actually, I had been thinking about it after watching a terrific Dr. Who season finale on Saturday.

I became a Doctor Who fan after watching the incomparable David Tennant inhabit the roll and have been hooked ever since.

Peter Capaldi has been a great addition to the Whoverse, but he's leaving the show after a dynamic run and so far new show-runner Chris Chibnall, the man behind the sensational "Broadchurch" series is set to take over in 2018.

He has a big job to begin with by choosing the 13th Doctor Who.

My top choice is Tilda Swinton. Do you hear me, Chris?

There has been much debate about the gender and racial makeup of the next Doctor Who's, but how glorious a Who would Swinton make?

I do want to see the fantastic Michelle Gomez return as Missy, (a deranged Mary Poppins/Time Lord) and it would make for a truly dynamic duo...

The U.K. has a lot of polls and betting lines on Who will get the nod.

Who Should be The Next Doctor Who?

I doubt we'd ever see a Yank playing The Doctor. You can look up the above actors in the poll if you're unfamiliar with any of them.

Here's a few more I'd say are under consideration.

Andrew Scott - Professor Moriarty from Sherlock

Tatiana Maslany - I'd watch her in anything, but she became a star in Orphan Black.

Natalia Tena - Osha from Game of Thrones

ldris Elba: I'd say no to him because I want more "Luther" episodes and if he became the Doctor, that proposed season 5 project might be dead.

Damian Molony - Being Human

Michaela Coel - A rising star from Chewing Gum.

Kris Marshall - Death In Paradise. One British tabloid said he's already a done deal for the part.

If you have any other suggestions, post them in the comments section and enjoy the day.