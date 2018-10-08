Jodie Whittaker, A Welcome Sight As The New 'Doctor Who'

Jodie Whittaker's (two tt's and I fell like a fried egg sandwich) premiere episode drew rave reviews as the first female Doctor Who and I concur.

As the Whovian that I am, I was patiently waiting for her arrival.

Michelle Gomez' knockout performance as Missy, was an easy convincer for anyone who ever had doubts about having a female Time Lord, and on Sunday our wait was satiated.

Regeneration episodes are always a bit wonky when a new actor takes over the role except for The 11th Hour and The Woman Who Fell to Earth was no different.

Jodie did a fine job in her first outing as the Doctor. I did have to use my closed caption to understand a few of Whitaker's Yorkshire accented words, but what Yank didn't, right?

As fans and showrunners know, Doctor Who takes all actors some time to immerse themselves into the 55-year-old role and Whittaker did just that. She was very funny at times while commanding the screen at others.

Chris Chibnal's comedy chops will be tested since Steve Moffat was so prolific at it.

(Spoiler alert)

The season opener featured a Stenza hunter, a Predator-type alien who Jodie playfully called “Tim Shaw." This alien was hunting a human trophy to take home and prove himself worthy of becoming ruler of his people.

The episode wasn't a great one, but it did enough to establish Who she might be and Who her companions are. I especially loved Mandip Gill, who plays Yas Khan.

Chibnal has already put his own mark on the show, and he plans to include much more social conscience than his predecessors.

I must admit I did miss the 11th Dr. Who action theme song a little. I hope Jodie gets one of her own.

Congratulations Jodie Whittaker for a fine and hopeful beginning. Now find your Tardis!