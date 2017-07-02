Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Because I live on the West Coast, I unsurprisingly get up later than most of the C&L crew. And as I sign on to my email, I invariably cringe as my colleagues share whatever stupid, clearly mentally decompensating and mindblowingly stupid tweet is coming out of the White House. Don't get me wrong, that's our job. I appreciate they do it so I don't have to.

But more than once this week, I've wondered if all this focus on petty and stupid tweets keeps us from noticing some much more serious and damaging actions taking place. I mean, in the scope of things, is it worse that Trump has nothing better than to do than take cheap potshots at millionaire tv anchors or that this mysterious "election integrity" panel (of which I only know Kris Kobach to be part--who else is part of this?) is violating the constitution by asking states to divulge your name, party affiliation and even part of your Social Security number to look for these mythical fraudulent voters.that everyone knows Trump lied about?

So like Adam in the video, I challenge you to stay focused. To not allow tweets and garbage to distract you. Call the Secretary of State of your state and tell them to refuse to provide that information. And don't forget about Trumpcare either. If you live in a blue state, CALL YOUR REPRESENTATIVES and THANK THEM for continuing to fight. If you live in a red state, CALL YOUR REPRESENTATIVES and tell them that their support for Trumpcare will mean death to millions of voters...and their hopes for re-election. During the July 4th festivities, if your congresscritter is going to be there (for a parade, town hall, etc.), LOOK FOR JOURNALISTS COVERING THE EVENT and tell them a personal story of how losing Medicare will affect you and yours. Stay focused. Do not let Trump's petty behavior distract you.

So what's catching your eye this morning?