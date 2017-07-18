Trump Loses; DHS Will Release Mar-A-Lago Visitor Log To Watchdog Group

From Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington:

----------

As part of ongoing litigation brought by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), the National Security Archive (NSA) and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will turn over visitor logs for President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. CREW will publicly release the visitor logs upon receiving them by September 8th.

“The public deserves to know who is coming to meet with the president and his staff,” CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder said. “We are glad that as a result of this case, this information will become public for meetings at his his personal residences—but it needs to be public for meetings at the White House as well.”

CREW, NSA and Knight sued for the release of visitor logs from the White House, Mar-a-Lago and Trump Tower. DHS claims to have no records of visitors at Trump Tower. The lawsuit is ongoing for the White House.

The Obama administration began releasing White House visitor logs in September 2009 to settle four lawsuits brought by CREW.

----------

I'm old enough to remember when Dick Cheney held secret meetings on Energy with his industry buddies.

So who has the White House visitor logs now? Those belong to the taxpayers.