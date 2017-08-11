Al Franken And Chris Van Hollen Discuss Lowering Prescription Costs

I wish Al Franken would give a seminar to the entire Democratic Party apparatus about how to actually communicate with voters.

In this short video conversation with Chris Van Hollen, Franken sidesteps the Democratic slogan "A Better Deal" to point out in just a few words what that actually means: raising the minimum wage, and lowering costs, particularly on prescription drugs.

Franken has introduced a bill with other Democratic Senators that will, among other things, allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, just as the Veteran's Administration does.

His bill also outlaws the practice of "pay to delay," where Big Pharma pays a smaller company to delay release of a generic drug in order to keep prices artificially high. (Yes, that really is happening.)

The Democrats have plenty of good ideas on how to make the economy work for average Americans. They need to learn how to talk about them.

Don't forget that Newt Gingrich in the 90's had the GOPac tapes, in which he trained a whole generation of Republicans to call Democrats anti-family and traitorous.

The least Al Franken can do (ha) is pull a Newt Gingrich, and show Democrats how to talk to average voters about economic fairness and, you know, not being crazy like Trump.