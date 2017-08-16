Baltimore Removes 4 Confederate Statues In The Dead Of Night

Baltimore was not about to let their city be overrun by Nazis in a violent rally like what occurred in Charlottesville over the weekend.

City Council voted unanimously on Monday to remove all 4 confederate statues but there was no timeline set on when they would be removed. Well, that timeline must have been set pretty fast because less than 48 hours after the resolution passed, all 4 were removed in the dead of night.

City crews began to remove the statues at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and finished around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Few knew about it, but here are the photos as the removal progressed.

Daughters of Confederacy monument on Mt Royal coming down pic.twitter.com/XZarWD4IKZ — Baynard Woods (@baynardwoods) August 16, 2017

Baltimore mayor Cathy Pugh steps out of SUV to watch as crane prepares to lift Confederate monument in dead of night. pic.twitter.com/AN6vQRrFRt — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) August 16, 2017

Taney monument gone pic.twitter.com/wJFY53sPxj — Baynard Woods (@baynardwoods) August 16, 2017

Wow. The huge Lee-Jackson monument in Baltimore has now been wrenched from its base by the crane. pic.twitter.com/k01vOQCuZL — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) August 16, 2017

Generals Lee and Jackson, brought down to earth by a crane at 3:10 AM, Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/kJMyirj1L6 — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) August 16, 2017

Gotta say, Lee and Jackson look pretty life-like in their final moments before the flatbed here in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/IuL556K2Gd — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) August 16, 2017

And there they go. Lee and Jackson sailing through air onto flatbed truck in Baltimore at 3:40 AM. An amazing sight. pic.twitter.com/4SzRYRiVOB — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) August 16, 2017

For those just waking up, here's what happened in Baltimore: the city's dead-of-night removal of all four of its Confederate monuments. pic.twitter.com/gaquP2hlqN — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) August 16, 2017

Trump accomplishment: the removal of Jackson and Lee after nearly 70 years in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/MkIDRAxZzq — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) August 16, 2017

They rode in on the Lost Cause. They rode out on a flatbed truck. pic.twitter.com/CfRlluk5s0 — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) August 16, 2017

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was present and said they were moving “as quickly as we could” to remove the monuments. She said: “It’s done. They needed to come down. My concern is for the safety and security of our people.”

Police officers monitored the scene and applause and cheer broke out as each statue came down. All that remains now are the concrete bases.

The four statues removed are: The Robert E. Lee & “Stonewall” Jackson Monument, the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument, the Confederate Women’s Monument and the Roger B. Taney Monument.