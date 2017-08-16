Baltimore Removes 4 Confederate Statues In The Dead Of Night
Baltimore was not about to let their city be overrun by Nazis in a violent rally like what occurred in Charlottesville over the weekend.
City Council voted unanimously on Monday to remove all 4 confederate statues but there was no timeline set on when they would be removed. Well, that timeline must have been set pretty fast because less than 48 hours after the resolution passed, all 4 were removed in the dead of night.
City crews began to remove the statues at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and finished around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Few knew about it, but here are the photos as the removal progressed.
Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was present and said they were moving “as quickly as we could” to remove the monuments. She said: “It’s done. They needed to come down. My concern is for the safety and security of our people.”
Police officers monitored the scene and applause and cheer broke out as each statue came down. All that remains now are the concrete bases.
The four statues removed are: The Robert E. Lee & “Stonewall” Jackson Monument, the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument, the Confederate Women’s Monument and the Roger B. Taney Monument.
