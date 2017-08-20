Jesse Watters: Left Removes Confederate Statues 'So Country Forgets The Democratic Party Enslaved Blacks'

.@jessebwatters: "Let's also remember that all of these Confederate war heroes were Democrats - Democrats were the party of slavery." pic.twitter.com/AOK2vleFPJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 20, 2017

Fox News host Jesse Watters lashed out at Democrats over the weekend for opposing statues of Confederate War "heroes."

In a controversial press conference last week, President Donald Trump defended people who marched with neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia to protest taking down Confederate War monuments. Trump argued that there were "fine people" at the march who only wanted to protect their Confederate "heritage."

"I wonder, is it George Washington next week?" Trump bellowed at the time. "You really have to ask yourself, where does it stop?"

Unsurprisingly, Watters took the president's side on the issue. Haters gotta hate.

"Watters World personally believes that Confederate War statues are part of our nation's history," Watters opined on his Saturday night show. "And can serve as important relics to reflect upon."

However, the Fox News host admitted that the monuments are "divisive."

"Let's also remember that all of these Confederate War heroes were Democrats," Watters said without explaining the relevancy. "Democrats were the party of slavery. Maybe the left wants to tear down these statues so the country forgets that the Democratic Party enslaved black people."

"But I actually think that those on the left want to destroy any monument of revered historical leaders," he added.

Maybe Jesse needs to rely on actual history books rather than statues for his information so that he can remember that most of these statues were erected either during the Jim Crow years or Civil Rights era to remind African Americans who were fighting for equality that they were less revered than the traitors who declared war on this country and that those Democrats who fought for slavery actually left the party to become... Republicans.

But historical facts are not the friends of white supremacy apologists like Jesse Watters.