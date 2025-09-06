Racist Watters Claims Blacks ‘Begging’ For Nat Guard In Chicago

I’ve written for years about Jesse Watters’ blatant racism and race baiting.

But just in time to put lipstick on the pig of Donald Trump’s authoritarian plans to install the National Guard in Chicago, Watters pretended to have his finger on the pulse of the Black community in Chicago.

Via Media Matters:

WATTERS: If I'm a Democrat and I have the Obama strategist that won two elections tell me to do something, and then you have the strategy work in D.C., the D.C. mayor now is like "Yeah, the Guard can stay until Christmas," and Blacks are begging for the Guard in Chicago -- I'd say maybe cooperate with Trump. But for some reason the Democrats don't. They're in real trouble of doing what they did with illegal immigration. Remember they denied it was a problem, they told people what they were feeling and seeing wasn't really happening, and then they got in the way of the solution.

Watters apparently got his “inside info” on Chicago’s Black community from Fox News, an outlet as blatantly racist as he is. Fox dug up a few Black Chicago residents in favor of having the National Guard and described them as “begging for more help as crime wreaks ‘havoc’ on neighborhoods.”

A detailed AP report reveals far more significant Black opposition.

But we know Watters and Fox could not care less about Black Chicagoans feelings. They want MAGA authoritarianism and they’re pretending Blacks agree in order to own the Democratic politicians and make it easier to shove the fascism down everybody’s throats.