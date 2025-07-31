Fox Hosts Fawn All Over Trump For $10 Million Taxpayer Boondoggle In Scotland

This has to be one of the most embarrassing things I've watched on Fox in a while, and that's saying something. Jesse Watters and Charlie Hurt looked like they were rehearsing for a spot on North Korean television.

Hurt, who is now the latest propagandist to join the set of Fox & Friends Weekend as a regular host, joined Watters on his show this Wednesday evening, and after attacking Sen. Cory Booker for his speech on the Senate floor and Rep. Eric Swalwell for some ridiculous ads he made which really missed the mark going after Republicans for skipping town so they didn't have to vote on Epstein, the two of them proceeded to heap praise on Dear Leader for supposedly "breaking Democrats" and for his taxpayer funded boondoggle in Scotland where he spent close to $10 million dollars illegally promoting his golf course there.

Of course, over in Fox-alternative-reality-land, this is the greatest thing since white on rice.

Here's a portion of the exchange between Watters and Hurt:

WATTERS: The way Trump is doing this, and you make a great point about how the media has always been ridiculous, but now they're being exposed. This guy goes out with every camera in the world and just rips a drive right down the middle. And this is at his own course. And then he hosts the British Prime Minister at his own castle. He's not even in America. He's got his own castle in the other prime minister's country. And then he comes back here, signs like 3 trade deals, and then says, you know what, we're going to have the G20 at Doral, and we're going to make everybody in the media come to Doral, and I'm gonna impress him with my great club and we're going to sign more trade deals. Like, I don't care what you thought about Barack Obama. He kept the press away from the golf course. He was embarrassed when he swung the club. HURT: He wanted them there for when he was sleeping on the beach, but not when he was embarrassing himself, right? WATTERS: Right. He was body surfing. HURT: It's really interesting, you know, politicians, their first rule is to never spend political capital on something... somebody else, and it's also to never take risks where you might embarrass yourself. It's like a lawyer, you never ask a question you don't know the answer to. And Donald Trump has thrown all those rules out the window. He spends political capital to get things done on things other than just himself and it's amazing what you can accomplish if you've got the guts to do what he does. But the other thing is he doesn't care about risk. He eats risk for breakfast and he just goes out there and yeah, you know, he could, he could shank it into the woods or shank it into the ocean, but that's not the way he lives, right? He lives every moment like I'm going to, I'm going to make this moment count, and he's right about all these things and Democrats are... he has broken them. They are completely broken. WATTERS: Well Charlie, it's risk takers and entrepreneurs that have made this country. The risk takers, the tinkerers, the guy that placed big bets and won. HURT: Yes! WATTERS: People like that make this country America, and the Democrats have no idea what that's like.

All right, Charlie Hurt, we're going to go... HURT: The founders would recognize him. WATTERS: That's right, and they'd be impressed and we're going to go find some juice and stab Greg with a needle and see if he can out-bench Swalwell.

If you want to know why your Crazy Uncle Liberty still thinks Trump is the greatest president ever and can do no wrong, it's because he's being fed this garbage night after night.

If any Democratic president had even thought about doing the amount of brazen grift and corruption we've seen from Trump, these liars on Fox would have been calling for their heads and demanding they be jailed immediately. But now that it's Trump, the corruption isn't ignored or brushed under the rug like it was with other Republican presidents, it's lauded.