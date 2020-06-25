As Virus Spikes In Most Populated States, Trump Opens New Front In War To Protect ... Statues!

As our three most heavily populated states enter a virus stage some experts are describing as "apocalyptic," Trump is hard at work on the real crisis: Protecting statues!
The Trump administration is preparing to assign US Marshals to protect monuments and statues after several thought to be racist or problematic were torn down https://t.co/jzWgyGNqg0
The country is being ravaged by a deadly pandemic and the president is worried about lobsters and statues
Two sources tell NBC News that Pres. Trump personally called Interior Sec. Bernhardt and asked the Park Service to put back up the statue of Gen. Albert Pike – Washington, D.C.’s only outdoor Confederate statue, which protesters tore down and set on fire the night of Juneteenth.
The Trump administration plans to close 13 federally run coronavirus testing sites in five states at the end of the month.
Critics at the state and federal levels say the shutdowns are a dangerous idea as infections surge in many states. https://t.co/WjUOZrsXmj
Why is Trump more interested in statues THAN testing sites being canceled? #JoeByeDon pic.twitter.com/vIxqVwq5Lk
Joe Biden expected to make new healthcare push after Trump's 'slow down the testing' comment https://t.co/87nkyyN0hT
