C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Obits
Moody, Standard and Poor. Not only are those names associated with the Big Three credit rating agencies, it's also some good wordplay.
The Obits knew it. In fact in 2011 they named their 2nd album it. I don't know what their financial situation was at the time but they were rich in hooks and licks.
What are you listening to tonight?
The Music Club observes the passing of Glen Campbell today here.
Comments