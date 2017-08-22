CNN Focus Group Thinks Everything Trump Does Is Great

Alysin Camerota sat down with a group of Trump voters from Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Alabama and Georgia to see how they react to Trump's policies -- including his decision to increase troops in Afghanistan.

She asked who supported the move. Everyone raised their hands.

"I think it's a serious problem that we've kind of not taken that seriously in the last eight years of Obama. and this is what he said he was going to do, that he was going to --"

"No, he didn't," Camerota said, quickly pointing out that Trump criticized Obama for doing the same thing.

"How many generals did he talk to before he tweeted that?" one person asked. "None. He didn't have the information at that time."

The whole thing went like that. These mis- and under-informed voters simply shifted their thinking to adjust to whatever Trump decided. They talked about all the things Trump's gotten done, how great the economy is, and how he's much smarter than anyone in the room because he's made millions of dollars.

Must. Hit. Head. On. Desk.