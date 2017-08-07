Doesn't President Man-Baby Have Anything Better To Do?
Something has President Man-Baby very, very agitated today, and we're not entirely sure what it is, but perhaps there is a story involving Senator Richard Blumenthal and the New York Times on the way?
Trump has been tweeting all day, but as the day goes on, the tweets get more bizarre.
Like this, which is just absolutely over the top:
This comes on the heels of an earlier Twitter rant against Blumenthal, where he told us all that he was piqued over the fact that he can't fire Bob Mueller the way he wants to.
And then one railing on the New York Times, which is one of his go-to outlets for in person interviews.
Earlier, he tweeted a complaint that the "fake news" wouldn't oooh and aaaah over a unanimous UN resolution on North Korean sanctions, as if this was something which would not have been achievable were it not for the efforts of one Donald J. Trump. WTF?
