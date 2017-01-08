New Chief Of Staff? 'Donald Trump Doesn't Do A Chain Of Command'

On Morning Joe, everyone expressed doubt that Gen. John Kelly will be able to do all that much to rein in Trump as his new chief of staff.

Mika Brzezinski talked about Trump tweeting "a great day at the White House."

"Do I understand him as saying they planned this?" she said. "Nobody plans a Mack track driving into the White House and spewing profanity. They certainly planned that."

Elise Jordan ridiculed Jared Kushnew and Ivanka Trump.

"I have tired of the Jared and Ivanka spin machine that is constantly trying to portray them as all powerful -- and powerless," she said.

"They have so much control, they have no control. And I was really disgusted by Ivanka's tweet today saying she looked forward to working alongside General Kelly. 'Alongside'? Respect the chain of command in the White House. Respect someone who served half a century in the military, maybe you could learn something."

"I've always been skeptical that anyone can rein in Donald Trump, any chief of staff. If anyone can do it, people have said, it will be Gen. John Kelly, four-star Marine general." Willie Geist said. "But even he will last only so long with Donald Trump.

"Donald Trump doesn't do a chain of command. Donald Trump is the chain of command. If you think Ivanka and Jared aren't going to have a direct line to their father and father-in-law, you're sorely mistaken.

"I hope Gen. Kelly can do the job that a conventional chief of staff has always done, but I'll believe it when I see it."

