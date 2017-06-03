Take The Poll: How Long Will Gen. Kelly Last As Chief Of Staff?

After Trump named Gen. Kelly as his new Chief of Staff, I wondered how long he'd remain in the job.

And then I read the breaking news yesterday that Gen. Kelly was so upset over FBI Director James Comey's firing that he almost resigned:

New White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was so upset with how President Donald Trump handled the firing of FBI Director James Comey that Kelly called Comey afterward and said he was considering resigning, according to two sources familiar with a conversation between Kelly and Comey.

Apparently Comey talked him out of it, but that puts a new spin on Kelly's hire.

I imagine the general told Trump he'd have to dump the Mooch right from the start, and since Trump has no loyalty to anyone but himself, Scaramucci became the latest sacrificial lamb for the Trump administration.

Scaramucci should never have been hired to work in the White House and should have been immediately fired after the Ryan Lizza tapes were revealed, so nobody is shedding tears for him.

There's isn't a person on this earth who can control Trump, even though the media is peddling that his fondness for generals will win him over.

Digby writes: Trump may not believe it or may forgive him. But he will always mistrust him from here on in. Whoever leaked this knew they were driving a wedge in between Trump and his new General.

I do think he'll last longer than Scaramucci, but what say you?