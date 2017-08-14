Donny Deutsch: 'We Have A Racist As A President'

Before Donald Trump finally held a presser to denounce racism as "evil," MSNBC's Donny Deutsch called him a racist due to his history of embracing racist things.

Over the weekend, Donald Trump took a lot of heat for his mealymouthed response to the neo-Nazi protest that ended up in violence in Charlottesville.

MSNBC's Morning Joe was discussing Trump's "many sides" description of the events that took place in North Carolina and the panel members were perturbed.

When host Willie Geist turned to Donny Deutsch and said, " You know Donny, if you look and read through some of the white nationalist websites and the media and propaganda that they put out - they were very pleased with what Donald Trump did on Saturday. They viewed that as a victory."

Deutsch replied, "What a pathetic, sniveling little man our president is, a coward."

Donny said how easy it is to use terms like Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan given they stand for things like lynching African-Americans and exterminating Jews.

He continued, "Mr. President, can you not condemn those people? Are you in support of that, is that what this is? It is so disgusting and repulsive."

"When you watch him speak,- we've seen him speak passionately. When he was almost reading that text almost like he didn't want to and then when he got animated was when he got to the "many sides part," Donny said.

"Joe has asked me many times on this show, 'you know, Donnie, we've known Trump for years, he says racist things, but he's not really a racist."

"No, he is a racist." Deutsch continued:

"He is a racist. Can we say it once and a for all when we look at his history. When we look at the housing issues. He's talked about reverse discrimination against whites, the birther movement. We have a racist as a president because a man who can't stand up and condemn Ku Klux Klan and Nazism, is a racist."

If Trump wasn't so roundly criticized over his refusal to condemn white nationalism and neo-Nazis, he never would have made a statement today.

↓ Story continues below ↓

It took a meeting with Jeff Sessions, someone who knows a bit about skirting charges of racism while serving the "needs" of White southerners, and FBI Director Christopher Wray to probably persuade him to make these comments:

"Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to what we hold dear as Americans,” Trump said.

Too little, and decades too late, for the birther in chief.