MSNBC Pundit’s Truth Bomb: Trump Appeal All About Racism

Nicolle Wallace and her panel discussed Trump's ridiculousness regarding the new polling numbers showing him doing pretty poorly in comparison to several of the 491 Democratic candidates running for president in 2020. To be sure, there's lots of material there, since adding Trump to any topic of conversation increases the ridiculousness ratio exponentially.

But enough with the math talk. The Deadline White House crew was discussing why the latest polls show Trump doing badly against the Dems in match-ups, and Donny Deutsch tried to throw cold water on the whole thing.

I want to caution everybody about these polls. When I see polls that says Elizabeth Warren beating or even with Donald Trump in Texas, I say, "No." I love Elizabeth Warren, that's just not true. You know it, I know it. To me, more than ever, the first time around in the polls we missed by a few points because people were guilty about admitting they were voting for trump. They're MORE guilty now. If you really think about this, think about the way polls are conducted. And, particularly because I believe it's all about racism, Make America Great Again was Make America White Again, and he keeps going down and down. Think about it. A stranger called you up and now you're basically endorsing this behavior. I think these polls are probably less accurate than any polls in the history of polling. Doesn't mean he's in trouble but not to this extent.

You don't say! All Trump was ever about was racism? And people were too embarrassed to say so over the phone to pollsters? Well, that's an interesting take, and I agree with some of it...namely that Trump is all racism all the time, and I so appreciate any and all of my fellow white people who shout that from the rooftops as often as possible. So, sincerely, it's great to hear Deutsch that point so clearly. And he's absolutely correct that polls are ever inaccurate and not to be relied upon — especially this early.

I'm not sure I buy that people are embarrassed to say they support him, though. Especially given the uptick in hate crime since his 2015 campaign and 2016 election. Especially given the number of Proud Boys who showed up at his rally in Orlando. Especially given the fact that the only thing WORKING for him is his racism.

Listen, maybe there are certain segments of society that support Trump and also recognize that it's unsavory or impolitic to express that affinity publicly. And to those people, we say, "F*ck your mealy-mouth hypocritical racist psycho greedy @sses." But in the privacy of their own home, with the anonymity of a phone poll provides? I doubt these cowards would bother to hold back their opinions just to be polite.