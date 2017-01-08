Feinstein Warns: If Sessions Is Fired, It's 'Beginning Of The End' For Trump

Andrea Mitchell spoke with Senator Feinstein today about Trump's possible next steps to try to avoid further Russia investigations and his continued bashing of Jeff Sessions. Feinstein had a very clear warning for Trump: Don't cross into the red zone.

Andrea Mitchell: Speaking of stability, I want to ask you about Jeff Sessions. You're the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee with oversight. The Attorney General is going to be speaking publicly for the first time in a couple of days in Atlanta, at a law enforcement conference. This comes after the President was rebuked by police chiefs for what he said on Friday suggesting that police ought to be tougher against suspects and not observe the protocols against harming suspects. First of all, Jeff Sessions, should he stay as Attorney General? What about rumors he might be moved over to Homeland or some other agency?

Dianne Feinstein: Well, Jeff Sessions has done nothing to deserve termination and I don't always agree with him, that's true, but I really disagree using him as a political pawn. The President can transfer him to Homeland Security but if the purpose is what many of us think it is, and that's to stop the investigation of Bob Mueller and his team, that will not work because I believe that will be something that none of us can condone and it could well be the beginning of the end of the short presidency. I don't want that to be the case...But this is the red zone and no President should enter it without knowing fully what the repercussions are.

Mitchell: I think that could not be clearer. Thank you very much, Senator Feinstein, always good to talk to you.