Scarborough Gives Gary Cohn Some Advice: 'Why Are You Still There? Do Something!'

The White House fought back against rumors that the NEC's Gary Cohn has resigned in protest of Trump's neo-Nazi supporting press conference.

Glenn Thrush reported that that Cohn was "disgusted" with Trump's remarks.

Axios reported: "Gary Cohn, the longtime #2 at Goldman Sachs, was standing next to Trump in anticipation of questions about infrastructure legislation. We're told Cohn was somewhere between appalled and furious."

Maggie Haberman tweeted out that while Cohn was upset, he would stay on to complete tax reform.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough made a direct plea to the former Goldman Sachs man to flee the White House immediately.

Scarborough made mention of a mockumentary that Monty Python calibrated on where everybody says they are shocked, but nobody does anything.

Joe said, "That's what's happening inside the White House. 'How do you feel? We're shocked, stunned. Really? Do something."

Mika said, "Do something."

Scarborough continued, "You're still there. You shouldn't be there and I don't mean to name anybody in particular, but Gary Cohn, how can you --No, I'm not being ugly. This guy, hasn't he contributed a lot?

"He's got a great reputation. Why are you still there? You have sacrificed enough to this country, and you have a president who has provided aid and comfort to white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

Mika, "And has opened the door to violent racial dangerous confrontations.

Scarborough, "Why are you still there?"

Joe remarked that the idea was to serve America even with Trump and that's why they are staying on. Maybe they can be a moderating voice.

He continued, "I thought the same thing. At this point, it's just not the case anymore. He can't be moderated, and if you're somebody like Gary Cohn, get out while you can."

As a man of Jewish faith, watching Trump's despicable presser must have been insufferable.

Is it really worth your dignity to stay on with a egomaniac like that? Are tax cuts worth enabling Nazis?