Jeff Sessions Threatens The Press, Vows To Bring An End To Leakers (UPDATED)

By John Amato
4 hours ago by John Amato
up

Trying to placate the president that is so disappointed in him, Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III told the press that he's ramped up his operation to uncover and prosecute people who have security clearances and then leak classified information.

Sessions said, "I have this message for our friends in the intelligence community. The Department of Justice is open for business and I have, this morning, this warning: Don’t do it.”

Maybe Rudy Giuliani can give him a heads up on his leakers within the FBI since they leaked so much classified information to him during the presidential election.

He took aim at the media, too. "One of the things we are doing is reviewing policies affecting media subpoenas," he warned. "We respect the important role that the press plays and we'll give them respect, but it is not unlimited. They cannot place lives at risk with impunity."

Sessions is outlining how he's going to lock up journalists who refuse to give up their sources.

They will say either "lives were at risk" or "our national security was compromised" and use some variation on that theme to prosecute.

He continued, "We must balance the press's role with protecting our national security and the lives of those who serve in the intelligence community, the armed forces and all law-abiding Americans."

"Here is what I want to tell every American today. This nation must end this culture of leaks. We will investigate and seek to bring criminals to justice, we will not allow rogue anonymous sources with security clearances to sell out our country."

Trump will be very pleased by this announcement, but unless Sessions prosecutes a few leakers and reporters, he still won't be happy.

If only Trump was as concerned with what Russia did and will do to interfere in our election process and our democracy!

UPDATE: Ari Melber clarifies:


