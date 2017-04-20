Sessions Writes Hawaii's Statehood Off: 'An Island In The Pacific'
Our Attorney General, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, would like everyone to know that judges in the great state of Hawaii really just operate from "an island in the Pacific."
Speaking on Mark Levin's show, Sessions said, "I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the President of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and Constitutional power."
Oh. Just a judge sitting on an island that happens to be a state which is one in 50, just like Alabama, where JBS III hails from.
One wonders whether his diminution of Hawaii is both a swipe at our 44th president and reflective of the fact that Hawaii is one of the most diverse states in our union.
As you might imagine, he received pushback. (Clearly he has never actually been to Hawaii or he might have a different impression)
Digby has it right:
He is an authoritarian monster, the worst of all possible world, the scariest member of the scariest administration in American history.
