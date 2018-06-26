Sessions 'Had A Big Smile On His Face' At Muslim Ban News

Attorney General Jeff Sessions reportedly “had a big smile on his face” when he found out that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Muslim countries.

In a 5-4 ruling along ideological lines on Tuesday, the Supreme Court said that Trump’s third version of his travel ban on several majority-Muslim coutries is constitutional.

CNN Justice correspondent Laura Jarrett reported that Sessions was elated by the news.

“Attorney General Sessions is in LA this morning and found out about the decision from a senior staff member,” CNN producer Kristen Donnelly explained. “A Justice official tells CNN he had a big smile on his face.”

