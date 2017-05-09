Trump Uses Sessions To End DACA

During a press conference this morning, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that "The program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama administration is being rescinded."

President Trump was too cowardly to make the announcement himself. He gave the job to his "beleaguered" Attorney General. Looks like that feud may have been faked.

Sessions blabbed about the Constitution and the rule of law as the Trump administration erased yet another Obama effort to right a wrong.

Some Republicans are making waves by supporting Dreamers. This is a hell of a thing to drop in the lap of Congress right before their re-election primary season starts. What could go wrong?

When I met with President Obama in 2010 at the White House, I asked about the Dreamers. Obama told me the "gravity within the Republican Party has shifted."

I asked, "One is, will you — how far will you go to helping to get the DREAM Act passed?"

President Obama replied, "But I’m going to consult with immigrants’ rights groups and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. If they see an opportunity for us to get the DREAM Act and they think this is something we should go ahead and do now -- and that it doesn’t endanger the possibilities of getting comprehensive immigration reform, the other components of it, down the road, then that’s something I’ll consider. But my goal right now is to do a broader approach that allows everybody to get out of the shadows, paying their taxes, and contributing to our society."

Since Republicans in Congress refused to move on immigration and the DREAMERs, President Obama took action in 2012 along with Homeland Security and implemented DACA.

Sessions and Trump took a hatchet to the program today, "To have a lawful system of immigration that serves the national interest, we cannot admit everyone who would like to come here. It's just that simple."

Even Fox and Friends was torn about the Dreamers this morning. They discussed that this is an emotional issue and a political one, especially when doing away with a program that will rip apart children from families, who did nothing wrong. Yes, the crotch couch residents almost seemed human.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Sessions said, "This will enable DHS to conduct an orderly change and fulfill the desire of this administration to create a time period for Congress to act — should it so choose. We firmly believe this is the responsible path..."



TPM reports:

In a phone call with reporters Tuesday morning, a DHS official said on background that current DACA beneficiaries whose permits expire before March 5, 2018 would be eligible to re-apply for an extra two years of protected status over the next six months. However, that means hundreds of thousands of people whose permits expire after March 5 would be eligible for deportation as early as the next day, ABC News first reported. The official claimed that DHS “will not take action to remove active DACA beneficiaries. The transfer of information from USCIS to ICE would only take place where there is a significant law enforcement or national security interest.”

So that means limbo for 800,000 people who know no other country but the United States. Trump and his racist White House are just plain cruel. PS. This distraction from the Russia investigation will not work on Bob Mueller, we're sure.

UPDATE: Reaction has been swift:

Trump's #DACA decision doesn't protect the thousands of #Dreamers serving in the military - proof of how wantonly cruel this decision is. pic.twitter.com/Nmf4swtsnp — VoteVets (@votevets) September 5, 2017

Complaining about #DACA on twitter is fun, but complaining to your Reps in Congress is fun & makes a difference!https://t.co/hXg6qZgl0E — Nate Lerner (@NathanLerner) September 5, 2017

WTAF?