22-Year Old DREAMer To Be Deported After Speaking To Press

Yesterday, Daniela Vargas spoke out against Donald Trump's mass deportation plans. Just afterwards, she was detained by ICE agents and now will be deported.

Huffington Post reports:

Daniela Vargas, who came to the U.S. from Argentina when she was 7 years old, previously had a work permit and deportation reprieve under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. Her DACA status expired last November, and because she was saving money for the renewal — which cost $495 — her new application wasn’t received until Feb. 10.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for ICE said Vargas would now go through court proceedings to determine whether she is eligible for some type of relief, adding that the agency would take no further action until those proceedings were completed.

But Abby Peterson, Vargas’ attorney, said ICE agents told her on Thursday that they would instead pursue immediate deportation without a court hearing or bond because Vargas is being processed for overstaying after entering the U.S. through the visa waiver program, which at the time was open to citizens of Argentina. By using that program, her family waived some of their rights, Peterson said.