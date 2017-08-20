Jerry Falwell, Jr. Says Trump Had 'Inside Information' On Those Very Fine Nazis In Charlottesville

The Trump White House seems to be seriously lacking defenders willing to go on air after his disastrous Charlottesville comments in which he said there were "very fine people" on both sides (Nazis and anti-hate protestors). When booking guests for this Sunday's shows, ABC reports that the White House offered up D-List speaker and fake Evangelical leader, Jerry Falwell, Jr., to be the best defender of thrice married and serial cheater, Donald Trump.

Here is a bit of the conversation from This Week on ABC:

RADDATZ: He said, there were very fine people on both sides. Do you believe there were very fine people on both sides? FALLWELL: He has inside information that I don't have. I don't know if there were historical purists there who were trying to preserve some statues. I don't know. But he had information I didn't have. And I believe that he spoke what was...

Historical purists, sure.

RADDATZ: What made you think he knew that... FALWELL: I think he saw videos of who was there. I think he was talking about what he had seen, information that he had that I don't have. All I know is it was pure evil. The media has tried to paint this as Republican versus Democrat, black versus white, Jew versus gentile, but it's just pure evil versus good. And that's what we all need to unite behind. We all need to unite behind stopping evil, whether it's Timothy McVeigh who is the terrorist in Oklahoma City, or it's Muslim terrorists in Barcelona, or it's somebody flying a plane into the World Trade Center, it's all evil. RADDATZ: But when you say things like that, when you say it's all evil, but you say you're so proud of Donald Trump, that's the message that resonated. It didn't resonate that you think he might have some information. Let me also tell you what the chair of the RNC, Romney McDaniel, said on Good Morning America this week, that the second people who joined that demonstration saw Nazi flags they should have turned tail. The second you join a group that has a Nazi flag or is joining the KKK, there is no good there. There is no good KKK member, there is no nice neo-Nazi.

So I'm still intrigued by your idea that Donald Trump somehow knows there were some good people there. FALWELL: I don't know that to be the fact -- I just know that it's totally true what you just said, there's no good KKK, there's no good white supremacist. I have lived in Lynchburg, Virginia for 55 years. I went to law school at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. I lived there for three years. I never have met a white supremacist member of a hate group in all my years in that part of the country. That is not what our central Virginia community is about. And Terry McAuliffe, our governor, was right when he said these people needed to go home. They're not of Virginia. They're not about Virginia. And they are all evil.

Presumably, Falwell would prefer for us to not remember that his father founded a segregated college. Is he claiming he never came across his dad?

RADDATZ: So, would you say, given what you know, there were no very fine people on that side, that other -- the side of the neo-Nazis? FALWELL: I don't have that information. All I know is those people are pure evil. And there's no moral equivalency -- the Secretary of the Treasury said this morning that Donald Trump does not believe there is any moral equivalency. RADDATZ: But back to the RNC statement. You should turn tail if there are neo-Nazis there. And you're still staying you're still not sure if there weren't very fine people on that side. FALWELL: I think this should -- if something showed up and they saw that they were marching beside somebody who hates blacks, who hates Jews, who wants to do violence, I think they should just walk away, yes.

Funny, Trump said they weren't racist. It was all about the statues. He angry tweeted about the removal of "beautiful statues and monuments" just a day after his insane press conference. He has no idea what the racists marching were saying, let along what was in their hearts. He is a liar, a conman, a fake Christian and a grifter...exactly like Jerry Falwell, Jr.