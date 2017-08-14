John Oliver Deconstructs Trump's Non-Response To Charlottesville

John Oliver figured out what Trump's message should have been. Why couldn't Trump?

“Nazis are a lot like cats: If they like you, it’s probably because you’re feeding them," Oliver pointed out.

"Trump had multiple chances to make a strong statement against the extremists who helped elect him to the presidency, and yet he failed to do so each time.

“What kind of fucking idiot would not immediately distance himself from them?”

Oliver said Trump can't clean up this mess now. “It’ll be too late because his first response is who he is,” said Oliver.

“It simply doesn’t get easier than disavowing Nazis. It’s as much of a presidential gimme as pardoning a fucking turkey. It is almost impossible to screw it up. But that’s exactly what happened.”