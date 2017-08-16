Memo To Trump Voters: No More Chances For Him

A friend asked me to write something she could post on Facebook to express her feelings for her friends who have and continue to support Trump. This is more of a rant than an article. I thought I'd share it with C&L readers who may be feeling the same.

He called his opponents "liars and losers." He would not rent to people of color. He admitted to sexually assaulting women...

And you said, "Give him a chance"

He said Mexicans were rapists and drug dealers. He said he would ban all Muslims from entering the US and register those that were already here. He called women "fat pigs, disgusting, nasty" and stated "they need to be treated like shit."

And you said, "Give him a chance."

He filled his cabinet with more people from the swamp and white supremacists. He called the press the "enemy of the people" while spreading his own fake news. He lied about his business ties to Russia and his campaign having meetings with Russians.

And you repeated, "Give him a chance."

He reversed women's healthcare and rights, is gutting education and taking healthcare away from millions. He's cutting almost all the civil rights offices in government agencies and is demanding the DOJ investigate how whites are discriminated against in college admissions.

"Give him a chance."

He defended white supremacists and blamed the Charlottesville violence on those protesting the white supremacists. He defended those carrying Nazi and Confederate flags who shouted, "GO HOME JEWS!" "FUCK YOU FAGGOTS!" And the Nazi phrase "BLOOD AND SOIL!"

So, shut your mouth! You do not get to ask me to give him another chance. You do not get to defend your vote for Donald Trump. You do not get to explain anymore or ask me to give him a chance. Donald Trump is a racist who'd rather tear this country apart and fan the flames of prejudice than be held accountable for anything.

If you continue to support this racist, you do not get to have my friendship nor my support.