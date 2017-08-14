Breitbart Spin On Charlottesville: Why Are Liberals So Mean To Trump?

Protests in Charlottesville have turned violent. Here's the most disturbing incident:

A driver appeared to intentionally ram into a group of counterprotestors at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, leaving at least 10 injured. Police say the injuries range in severity from life-threatening to minor. It is unclear if the driver of the car has been apprehended.

Video of driving through crowd of protesters in #Charlottesville



pic.twitter.com/dckPhX3fxf — Severin Jahn (@severin_jahn) August 12, 2017

The right-wing media has now been forced to acknowledge what's going on in Charlottesville ... and the response at Breitbart is: Waaaah! You're being unfair to Trump!

1:10 p.m. ET – Some reactions from Twitter, predictably smearing President Trump and his advisers: President Trump's silence as #Charlottesville roils with racist and fascist provocation is shameful, irresponsible...and, DEFINING. — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) August 12, 2017 ... 2:05 p.m. ET – Laura Ingraham points out that media is finding a convenient scapegoat to bash President Trump: The media are giving this hate group everything it desires--attention--and mostly in attempt to blame @POTUS. https://t.co/Pr2VdD2Udw — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 12, 2017 ... 2:45 p.m. ET – Celebrities also use the opportunity to bash Trump. According to Gossip Cop: Alyssa Milano, who deemed Friday night’s protest an example of “Trump’s America.” Mark Ruffalo cracked, “Got the ole fashioned Nazi feeling don’t it?” Katie Couric called it “a chilling scene.” And Piper Perabo told followers, “I just donated to @naacp & Charlottesville Pride @cvillepride. I am outraged at what happened last night. Counter protest march link below.” Andy Richter ripped the participants as “human race traitors,” while Rosie O’Donnell said it was evidence of “THE TRUMP EFFECT.” She added, “#25thAmendmentNow #stopTRUMP.” ...

Gosh, I can't imagine why people would be linking this to Trump:

A link to Trump? Baffling!

During a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday, former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke said the event is in line with President Trump’s “promises.”

↓ Story continues below ↓ “This represents a turning point for the people of this country. We are determined to take our country back,” Duke said. “We are going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump. That’s what we believed in. That’s why we voted for Donald Trump, because he said he’s going to take our country back.”

Three days ago, a Trump aide was on Breitbart aggressively minimizing the problem of white supremacists: https://t.co/3mALnH4Wpt — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 12, 2017

Why are so liberals so mean to the poor, innocent president?

