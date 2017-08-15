Krauthammer Calls Ingraham's Defense Of Trump A 'Cop-out'; They Battle Over Trump's 'Moral Disgrace'

Fox News' Laura Ingraham and Charles Krauthammer battled over Trump's crazed presser today after Charles called her excuses for the president a "cop-out."

Laura Ingraham, an unabashed Trump surrogate, got into a lengthy and heated debate with Charles Krauthammer over Trump's Tuesday impromptu press conference where he basically retracted his Monday statement to the press and blamed "both sides" for the violence that happened in Charlottesville during a Neo-Nazi protest.

After Laura praised the president's Monday statements on Charlottesville and mostly blamed the media for Trump not staying on his agenda and falling into "a pundit trap," Charles Krauthammer lit into her, saying, "To critique what he did today on the grounds that it distracts from the agenda or was a tactical mistake, I believe is a cop-out."

"What Trump did today was a moral disgrace," Krauthammer said. "This was instigated, instituted, the riots began over a Nazi riot riot, Nazi rally. The only killing here occurred by one of the pro-Nazi people."

Krauthammer said Trump's actions today exposed that Monday's remarks were a "hostage statement " and not Trump's real views.

Ingraham said, "If you are going to say Donald Trump is racist or is stupid, or some dumb troglodyte who is just doing a hostage tape, I guess you can tell all our Fox viewers that."

"And I resent that you said it was a cop-out, what I said on this set."

She continued, "To critique what he did today is what we were asked to do on the show today. I'm not going to pass moral judgment on whether Donald Trump is morally on the same plane as you are, Charles. I'm sure you are a better person than he is."

Laura continued blaming the far left for wanting to tear down Trump, but Krauthammer stuck to the events of today.

The two continued to battle.

Watch the video.