Kellyanne Conway Deflects Trump's Role In Don Jr. Letter By Ranting About Benghazi And Obamacare

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway on Sunday defended President Donald Trump's decision to craft a letter defending his son's meeting with Russians during the 2016 campaign.

On ABC's This Week program, host George Stephanopoulos reminded Conway that Trump's attorney, Jay Sekulow, had told him that the president was not involved in a writing a misleading letter in defense of Don Jr. But White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later admitted that the Trump "weighed in as any father would."

"The White House and the president's lawyer said he wasn't involved at all," Stephanopoulos explained. "They didn't tell the truth."

"You know, George, I know there this whole thing about..." Conway began.

"About telling the truth," the ABC host interjected.

“Let’s talk about telling the truth,” Conway snapped. “Let’s talk about [President Barack Obama] looking Americans in the eye who are still suffering eight years later. If you like your plan you can keep it, if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor. Benghazi happened because of a video.”

"Kellyanne, you're simply changing the subject," Stephanopoulos interrupted. "You are changing the subject going back to President Obama and Hillary Clinton."

"Don Jr. responded to an email that said he was going to get Russian government information on Hillary Clinton," he added. "That was not out during the campaign. That was revealed just in the last several weeks."

"But what came of that meeting," Conway replied. "Nothing."