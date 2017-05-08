Malcolm Nance: It's A National Counter-Intelligence Investigation

Malcolm Nance wants to make it very clear to AMJoy viewers that the Trump investigation isn't anything like the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails.

"Every time I come on, I have to explain to people -- because lots of people say it's just an FBI investigation, Hillary had one'," he said.

"No, it is a national counter-intelligence investigation. From June of last year, they started looking for Americans who were cooperating, coordinating, communicating with Russian intelligence officers and by extension, the Kremlin.

"The first thing that U.S. counter-intelligence is going to do is, we're going to scrub your little financial world. we're going to throw a circle around you, go back 20 years and they are going to determine were you picked up in a dangle. That's where they hang out money in front of you or some other inducement. There's suspicion that Donald Trump's Palm Beach mansion purchase, I believe that was..."

"For the sale of, like, $50 million," Reid said.

"He won $50 million profit on that, in a building that was razed soon afterwards," Nance said. "That could have been the dangle to see is Trump a player? Is he the kind of guy if we drop money in front of him, he'll do whatever we want? After that, you have Miss Universe. Counter intelligence people assume that about every individual that they meet, whether it was my security clearance, Naveed's security clearance. When they see us, they determine do we have a financial link to a foreign intelligence agency. They must do this. And it explains why he (Mueller) hired one ex-FBI counter-intelligence director and 16 financial crime lawyers."