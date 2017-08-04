Martin Shkreli "Pharma Bro" Found Guilty Of Securities Fraud And Conspiracy

Martin Shkreli, the amoral sociopath who gained notoriety for jacking up the price of a drug used by AIDS patients, got slapped in the face by karma today in a Brooklyn courtroom when he was convicted of two counts of securities fraud and a single count of conspiracy. It took the jury a whopping 5 days to deliberate, which led many to believe that it may be a hung jury. Apparently, justice finally worked the correct way and this scammer was finally caught.

So what is he facing in terms of prison time? Well, a lot, actually. The securities fraud count carries a maximum prison term of 20 years, although it is highly unlikely he will see that sentence as a first time offender. But, he also most likely won't walk away with probation.

Directly following the verdict, he gave an impromptu press conference where he said "I think we are delighted in many ways," alluding to the fact that he was only found guilty of 3 charges. Kind of twisted logic, but ok.

He continued: "This was a witch hunt of epic proportions and maybe they found one or two broomsticks but at the end of the day we've been acquitted of the most important charges in this case."

In typical "Shkreli douche bag" behavior, he jumped on YouTube to livestream from his apartment (he is out on $5 million bond) vowing that he would get a sentence "close to nil." Oh, and he said that if he did go to prison, it would probably be a "Club Fed" where he will "play basketball and tennis and Xbox" for a couple of months.

Here is a link to the livestream, if you want to listen to Shkreli ramble.

I am sure the prosecutors will play a video of this live stream (and any future ones) for the Judge prior to sentencing.

May he get what he so richly deserves.