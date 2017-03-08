NY Post Columnist: If Dems Take The House, Trump Will Be Impeached

The Morning Joe gang was pulling apart Trump's latest poll numbers this morning, and Joe Scarborough supplied some historical context.

"You look at the states where Trump did very well in November and his approval ratings are in the mid to high 80s, and let's not forget Richard Nixon never dropped below 50% until the day he resigned," Scarborough said.

"If Mike Pence or Jeff Flake were to challenge him, people would be like, 'we don't have to have somebody who acts crazy in the White House who actually is a hard core conservative...."

New York Post opinion writer John Podhoretz said Trump had bigger problems.

"But you're jumping pretty far ahead in time that we're going to have an election next year," he said.

"If he's got 80% in Alabama, it's not like a Democrat is going to win the Senate in Alabama. There is a senatorial race in Alabama and no Democrat is going to win that now or in 2018. That's not the issue.

"The plain political issue is, Democrats need 24 House seats to take the House back in 2018, and the table is being set pretty nicely for them to get that number. And if they get that number, or ten more than that number, he's gonna to get impeached. I'm not saying he's going to get convicted and thrown out of office, saying the House will impeach him if Democrats have a ten-seat majority.

"If he doesn't right the ship, he's Clinton in 1998 and 1999 with no recovery possible. Clinton was doing that at a time of explosive economic growth."