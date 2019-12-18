LIVE: House Will Take Historic Vote Today On Trump's Impeachment

The House gavels in at 9 a.m. EST and the full chamber will vote to confirm the rules they made yesterday.

After that, Republicans will yell a lot (hello, Doug Collins!) and try various parliamentary procedures to drag out the process. The votes on the two articles of impeachment — are expected in the late afternoon, probably between 4 and 6 p.m. The House votes on each of the two articles.

Expect plenty of theatrics as Republicans throw themselves on the tracks in front of the impeachment train.