Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

LIVE: House Will Take Historic Vote Today On Trump's Impeachment

Watch as Trump becomes the fourth president to become impeached.
By Susie Madrak

The House gavels in at 9 a.m. EST and the full chamber will vote to confirm the rules they made yesterday.

After that, Republicans will yell a lot (hello, Doug Collins!) and try various parliamentary procedures to drag out the process. The votes on the two articles of impeachment — are expected in the late afternoon, probably between 4 and 6 p.m. The House votes on each of the two articles.

Expect plenty of theatrics as Republicans throw themselves on the tracks in front of the impeachment train.


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.