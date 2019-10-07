Mick Mulvaney Believes Trump's Impeachment Will Lead To An Historic Win

Trump derangement syndrome is a curious thing. Among adherents, like Mulvaney, there is this need to say not simply ridiculous things in defense of Trump's lawlessness, but to embellish them with the most outlandish 'whoppers' as well, much like their boss. Looked at one way, It's hard not to look at the advanced case of TDS in someone like Mulvaney and others in Trump's immediate orbit, and consider that he doesn't have some debilitating infection that's hampering his cognitive functions, much like syphilis.
Source: Axios
In numerous recent conversations with colleagues, including last week's senior staff meeting, White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has said he thinks President Trump could win 45 states in 2020 after the impeachment process — a magnitude of landslide that few if any independent pollsters would dare predict.
Between the lines: People who've heard Mulvaney make this remark say he wasn't joking or even exaggerating. He appears to genuinely believe that impeachment will have a profoundly positive effect on Trump's political fortunes, according to 3 sources who have heard Mulvaney make the 45-state prediction.
- Mulvaney also believes that the longer the impeachment process drags on, the better it is, politically, for Trump, these sources added.
- Mulvaney did not stipulate which 5 states he thought Trump would still lose when he made these comments, a source who heard them said.
- His view appears to be based more on instinct than polling data. I have seen no polling that supports his prediction, and at this early stage, responsible polling analysts are extremely wary of predicting which party will benefit more from impeachment in 2020.