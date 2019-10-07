Mick Mulvaney Believes Trump's Impeachment Will Lead To An Historic Win

Trump derangement syndrome is a curious thing. Among adherents, like Mulvaney, there is this need to say not simply ridiculous things in defense of Trump's lawlessness, but to embellish them with the most outlandish 'whoppers' as well, much like their boss. Looked at one way, It's hard not to look at the advanced case of TDS in someone like Mulvaney and others in Trump's immediate orbit, and consider that he doesn't have some debilitating infection that's hampering his cognitive functions, much like syphilis.

Source: Axios