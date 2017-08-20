Rep. Schiff On Trump's Mental Stability: 'There Are Serious Issues With Our President'

Rep. Adam Schiff told CNN's Jake Tapper that there are serious issues with Trump's capabilities and with the pressures of the presidency, "may very well get worse."

On this morning's State of the Union, host Tapper asked the California congressman if Trump should get rid of any others in his circle after Steve Bannon. Schiff named Sebastian Gorka and Skeletor Stephen Miller who "aren't capable of doing the job well." Maybe Schiff has a better idea of what Gorka's job actually is than the rest of us.

Tapper then turned to the issue of Trump's mental fitness.

Tapper began, "Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Jackie Speier, tweeted, "POTUS is showing signs of erratic behavior and mental instability that placed the country in grave danger. Time to invoke the 25th amendment." That's the amendment that would allow the removal of the president. Do you agree that President Trump is mentally unstable?"

Rep. Schiff replied, "Well, I certainly think that there is an issue with the president's capability. There is some attribute of this character that makes him seemingly incapable of introspection and a broad understanding of what the country really needs."

"And I think it's a question that people are asking, what is going on with this president, what can explain this kind of behavior." he continued.

When Trump told the press the obvious lie that three million "illegals" voted for Hillary Clinton, Rep. Schiff said Trump is, "willing to say things that are just patently untrue."

Rep. Schiff continued, "And I think more than when I say it or when Jackie Speier says it, the fact that Bob Corker now says things along the same lines shows a broadening recognition that there are some serious issues with our president that aren't going to go away, that aren't going to get better, and indeed, with the pressures of the job, may very well get worse, and I think, for that reason, at a minimum, we need the very best people around him in the White House."

He said the 25th amendment is a long way off from actually being discussed as an actual congressional act, especially since you need the Republican congress to join in the cause, but Trump's actions are causing those Americans who aren't enamored with Trump's racist point of view to question his mental stability.

↓ Story continues below ↓

It's not an outrageous observation to make and you'd have to really try hard not to have those thoughts cross your mind.