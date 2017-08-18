UPDATED: Bannon Out As White House Political Director
Reports are coming fast and furious that Steve Bannon, former head of Brietbart and current White House Chief Strategist, may be out of a job right now.
Drudge first broke it with cable news following closely after.
Some reports say he offered his resignation, other reports say Trump made the decision.
Let's see how the Breitbart/White Nationalists feel after this latest White House shakeup.
UPDATE: Well, here's how they feel, apparently.
White House statement from Sarah Huckleberry Sanders:
“White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best."
*mutually agreed*, sure.
Breitbart Editor's ominous tweet moments after the news broke:
Comments