UPDATED: Bannon Out As White House Political Director

Reports are coming fast and furious that Steve Bannon, former head of Brietbart and current White House Chief Strategist, may be out of a job right now.

Drudge first broke it with cable news following closely after.

BREAKING: Embattled White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is out, two administration officials tell CNN https://t.co/iXDghgC9pm pic.twitter.com/1t82kLgm4s — CNN (@CNN) August 18, 2017

BREAKING: Steve Bannon is leaving the Trump White House, according to 2 senior administration officials — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 18, 2017

BREAKING: Steve Bannon out at White House, per two senior admin officials. https://t.co/N26Qb4qlNZ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 18, 2017

Some reports say he offered his resignation, other reports say Trump made the decision.

Let's see how the Breitbart/White Nationalists feel after this latest White House shakeup.

UPDATE: Well, here's how they feel, apparently.

Bannon friend says Breitbart ramping up for war against Trump. "It's now a Democrat White House," source says. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) August 18, 2017

White House statement from Sarah Huckleberry Sanders:

“White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best."

*mutually agreed*, sure.

Breitbart Editor's ominous tweet moments after the news broke: