BREAKING: Hope Hicks Resigning As White House Communications Director

Wow, after spending the entire day yesterday testifying in front of the House Intelligence Committee, Hope Hicks dropped a bombshell: SHE IS RESIGNING.

The 29-year old Hicks has served as the White House communications director for the last five months after a tumultuous revolving door of previous staffers in the same position. Prior to joining the White House, she was a model with no other experience. Apparently, that was enough.

She did not say what her next job would be...but I suspect it involves serving as a witness for Bob Mueller.

Someone provided this statement (saying it was from Donald Trump, sure):

“Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years. She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.”

Welcome to the fun new game show we call "Everything Trump Touches Dies!"



You'll be competing for fabulous prizes like public humiliation, career destruction, sky high legal bills, and future unemployment!



HOPE HICKS! COME ON DOWN!#ETTD — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 28, 2018

The people named White House communications director under Trump:



Jason Miller (withdrew pre-inauguration)

Sean Spicer

Mike Dubke

Spicer (again)

Anthony Scaramucci

Hope Hicks



Trump has been president for 13 months. — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 28, 2018

Holy cow. The regime is imploding. The generals and Sessions turning on Trump. Hicks resigning. Mueller asking about Trump’s connections to Russia.... https://t.co/S8GJyJZDls — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) February 28, 2018

Good riddance,

Your exit interview is with Mr. Mueller.



Hope Hicks is resigning from the White House https://t.co/kqLvv6wNiZ — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 28, 2018

Mooch, now is your chance.

Update: Gratitude to Parker Molloy on Twitter for this lovely In Memoriam video for Trump White House staffers.