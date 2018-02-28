BREAKING: Hope Hicks Resigning As White House Communications Director
Wow, after spending the entire day yesterday testifying in front of the House Intelligence Committee, Hope Hicks dropped a bombshell: SHE IS RESIGNING.
The 29-year old Hicks has served as the White House communications director for the last five months after a tumultuous revolving door of previous staffers in the same position. Prior to joining the White House, she was a model with no other experience. Apparently, that was enough.
She did not say what her next job would be...but I suspect it involves serving as a witness for Bob Mueller.
Someone provided this statement (saying it was from Donald Trump, sure):
“Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years. She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.”
Mooch, now is your chance.
Update: Gratitude to Parker Molloy on Twitter for this lovely In Memoriam video for Trump White House staffers.
Comments