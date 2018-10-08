Hope Hicks Hired By Fox News As Chief Communications Officer

Trump's former girl Friday, Hope Hicks has now been hired by 21st Century Fox as chief communications officer to extend the incestuous relationship between cable news outlet and Trump's White House.

It's hard to draw or show a line between where Fox News begins and Trump's White House ends and now it's gotten blurrier.

Trump rarely gives an interview to any other media outlet except the comfy confines of his state-sponsored propaganda machine and surrogates like Pete Hegseth and the entire crew at Fox and Friends.

Fox News hosts even fight over who Trump loves more.

His son is dating a former Fox News host.

Donald hired Bill Shine, who was embroidered in the sex scandals that rocked Fox News under Roger Ailes leadership.

Trump's dedication to promoting their programs endlessly during his very brief press conferences.

Donald places phone calls with Fox News talk show hosts for advice on a consistent basis.

Fox News stumps for Trump's approved political candidates and appointments almost every day

These are but a few instances of coordination between the two.

Now Hicks is embedded in the upper hierarchy of 21st Century Fox.

Expect Fox News to become more sycophantic, not less.

Patti explains: