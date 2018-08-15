White House Waives Rule To Allow Bill Shine To Meet With Fox News

In a move that signals even more cooperation collusion between Fox News and Trump, the White House counsel has granted a waiver for the "public interest" that allows Bill Shine, WH Communications Director and former Fox News executive to skirt the law and meet with Fox News. (Emphasis added.)

The Administration has an interest in you interacting with Covered Organizations such as Fox News,” wrote White House counsel Don McGahn in a July 13 memo (PDF) granting an ethics waiver to Shine, a former Fox executive. “[T]he need for your services outweighs the concern that a reasonable person may question the integrity of the White House Office’s programs and operations.”

Larry Kudlow, the White House’s top economic advisor, was also granted a waiver for his old stomping ground at CNBC.

Shine's involvement with the sexual abuse scandals that rocked the network must have been good for his resume before Trump hired him.

How does the public interest come into this mess since Fox News routinely buries real news stories that are negative for the Trump administration and his surrogates in Congress and uses mostly TV hosts that not only embrace the Trump administration but fight over his affections.