Trump Admits Fox News' Sole Purpose Is To Re-Elect Him

Back when Roger Ailes started up the Fox News Channel, he thought he was clever by claiming it was the only "fair and balanced" TV news network in the country.

All their hosts, right wing guests and viewers used the Fair and Balanced moniker like a religious chant to whine against every other media source.

Oh, how times have changed.

In 2017, after the Roger Ailes and Fox News sexual scandals rocked the network, they dropped the fair and balanced motto.

Fox News is “Fair and Balanced” no more. In the latest sign of change at the cable news network, the “Fair and Balanced” motto that has long been a rallying cry for Fox News fans — and a finger in the eye of critics — is gone.

They claimed the change had nothing to do with Donald Trump's presidency but we know different.

Instead of "Fair and Balanced" it's become "Trump TV."

As the Trump presidency has unfolded Fox "News" has been focused on lying, cheating, internal and external chaos, and unconscionable decisions that have undermined themselves and the credibility of the United States.

Donald Trump is such a thin-skinned narcissistic buffoon, that he can't stop bashing Fox on Twitter.

.@FoxNews just doesn’t get what’s happening! They are being fed Democrat talking points, and they play them without hesitation or research. They forgot that Fake News @CNN & MSDNC wouldn’t let @FoxNews participate, even a little bit, in the poor ratings Democrat Debates..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

....Even the Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats laughed at the Fox suggestion. No respect for the people running @FoxNews. But Fox keeps on plugging to try and become politically correct. They put RINO Paul Ryan on their Board. They hire “debate questions to Crooked Hillary”.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

And now he can't even even the mildest challenge to his rule on Fox 'News' any longer because he believes it hurts his reelection chance.

Many will disagree, but @FoxNews is doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected on November 3rd. Sure, there are some truly GREAT people on Fox, but you also have some real “garbage” littered all over the network, people like Dummy Juan Williams, Schumerite Chris... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

AH, there it is. Trump understands the purpose of Fox 'News' perfectly. They exist to help him get re-elected. Not news. A political messaging machine.

....Hahn, Richard Goodstein, Donna Brazile, Niel Cavuto, and many others. They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies. All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

The idea that a sitting president would take so much time bashing and spewing adolescent and misogynistic rants against any pundit male or female who disagrees with him is reprehensible.

At least Fox news can drop all pretense of being a real cable news television network since Donald Trump has destroyed all their previous excuses.

Embrace what you are! Be the type of presidential fluffer Trump can be proud of.

Pete Hegseth and Jessie Watters certainly have.