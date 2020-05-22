Politics
Trump Admits Fox News' Sole Purpose Is To Re-Elect Him

It's something every Democrat knows and something Fox News has vehemently denied.
By John Amato
39 weeks ago by Frances Langum
Back when Roger Ailes started up the Fox News Channel, he thought he was clever by claiming it was the only "fair and balanced" TV news network in the country.

All their hosts, right wing guests and viewers used the Fair and Balanced moniker like a religious chant to whine against every other media source.

Oh, how times have changed.

In 2017, after the Roger Ailes and Fox News sexual scandals rocked the network, they dropped the fair and balanced motto.

Fox News is “Fair and Balanced” no more. In the latest sign of change at the cable news network, the “Fair and Balanced” motto that has long been a rallying cry for Fox News fans — and a finger in the eye of critics — is gone.

They claimed the change had nothing to do with Donald Trump's presidency but we know different.

Instead of "Fair and Balanced" it's become "Trump TV."

As the Trump presidency has unfolded Fox "News" has been focused on lying, cheating, internal and external chaos, and unconscionable decisions that have undermined themselves and the credibility of the United States.

Donald Trump is such a thin-skinned narcissistic buffoon, that he can't stop bashing Fox on Twitter.

And now he can't even even the mildest challenge to his rule on Fox 'News' any longer because he believes it hurts his reelection chance.

AH, there it is. Trump understands the purpose of Fox 'News' perfectly. They exist to help him get re-elected. Not news. A political messaging machine.

The idea that a sitting president would take so much time bashing and spewing adolescent and misogynistic rants against any pundit male or female who disagrees with him is reprehensible.

At least Fox news can drop all pretense of being a real cable news television network since Donald Trump has destroyed all their previous excuses.

Embrace what you are! Be the type of presidential fluffer Trump can be proud of.

Pete Hegseth and Jessie Watters certainly have.

