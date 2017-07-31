Scaramucci OUT As Communications Director

Before we give Donald Trump too much credit for coming to his senses and firing Anthony Scaramucci, it could be that the Mooch just couldn't close the deal on selling his business, and so couldn't have the job.

Or, it could be that Steve Bannon and Trump's new Chief of Staff General Kelly couldn't abide Scaramucci. That is also a possibility. But one way or the other, Mooch is out just days after he was in.

The New York Times reports that Trump has decided to remove Anthony Scaramucci from his position as communications director, days after Scaramucci unloaded a crude verbal tirade against other senior members of the president’s senior staff.

The Times also reports that it was Kelly's decision to remove him, as he let the rest of the staff know that he is now the Big Boss.

Scaramucci was the easy one for Kelly. Sessions, on the other hand, could be much worse. But still, take a minute to laugh with me about the idea of that profane, incompetent, whackjob lasting a total of 10 days in the White House.

Watch Brooke Baldwin stammer through this breaking news in the video above. It's hilarious.

Update: