Scaramucci: 'You’re Probably Right,' Trump Wants Sessions Out

Appearing with Trump toady Hugh Hewitt on his radio show, Anthony Scaramucci admitted that Trump wants AG Jeff Sessions gone.

Early this morning, Trump continued his public humiliation of Jeff Sessions by sending out another derogatory tweet.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

"Weak" is a word Trump loves to use against his rivals, but against his own supporters....

I've never seen a public flogging of a newly appointed cabinet official from a newly elected president before, but it's Trump and he has no loyalty to anyone but himself.

Newly appointed WH Comms Director Anthony Scaramucci can't keep away from the microphones and so he joined Hugh Hewitt.

MSNBC played the audio of this exchange as Kirsten Welker narrated.

Hewitt said, "It's clear the president wants him gone, isn't it Anthony?"

Scaramucci replied, “I have an enormous amount of respect for the AG, but I do know the president pretty well, and if there’s this level of tension in the relationship, that that’s public, then you’re probably right.”

He continued, “I don’t want to speak for the president on that because he’s a Cabinet official, and I sort of think that has to be between the president of the United States and the Cabinet official.”

It's obvious Trump is trying to force him to resign so he can make believe he still loves Sessions and he didn't force him out, but only Kellyanne Conway would try to sell that bag of bones to the media.

And if Hugh Hewitt needs a reminder about how constantly wrong he is, Tom Nichols just reminded him where he was a year ago. Worth a listen.