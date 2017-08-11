Republican Congressman Tries 'Trump Was Joking' Excuse

In case you missed it in all the North Korea saber rattling, the so-called president also thanked Vladimir Putin yesterday for sending US diplomats home.

POTUS response to Putin expelling 755 U.S. diplomats & personnel as response to new sanctions (from pool report) pic.twitter.com/0epCAVy6kF — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 10, 2017

PS They're still on the payroll.

All of those diplomats are still on USG payroll they're just unable to advance US interests in Russia. https://t.co/B3mBGyzbhG — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 10, 2017

Representative Ron DeSantis, Freedom Caucus Genius, explains to an incredulous Katy Tur that Donald Trump's comments are just a joke.

"I interpret that as being more tongue-in-cheek, that's just kind of the nature of how he's done it."

Katy Tur points out that Trump wasn't smiling when he said that. "It's a fairly significant thing that Donald Trump is thanking Vladimir Putin, and you're calling it sarcasm. I wonder what you're basing that on."

He's basing it on a need to defend President Stupid at all costs, even his self-respect, Katy!

And of course Congressman Freedom Caucus pivots to...blame the media.

"I know that it's an issue with Russia that the media is very interested in."

It's an issue with Russia that the Special Counsel and at least two criminal grand juries are interested in.

Nice try, Ron.