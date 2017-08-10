Rumors Are True: Jason Miller Cheated On His Pregnant Wife And Got AJ Delgado Pregnant

Congrats to new parents, Jason Miller and AJ Delgado! They have welcomed a baby boy named William into the world and no one could be happier than Miller and his wife (not AJ Delgado).

Remember back in December when AJ Delgado sent out some cryptic tweets about Miller and a baby? He was quick to deny and then almost immediately quit his White House job to spend time with his family. At the time, his wife was also pregnant and due any day so he wanted to be the bestest daddy ever known to man and focus on her...and not the woman he knocked up 5 months earlier.

Well, looks like the reports were true and they did make a baby together. Mazel Tov! Page Six reports that following a tryst in Las Vegas back in October of 2016, a child was conceived. Delgado gave birth on July 10th to a bouncing baby boy named William. It took a month for Miller to confirm it was his, probably after being served with a child support/paternity test lawsuit.

Oh, and Miller's wife? She gave birth to his second child in January.

In what can only be described as one of the most bizarre and tone deaf announcements ever, Miller said:

“My wife and I, along with our two daughters, are excited to welcome William into the world and into our family, and we appreciate the well wishes we’ve received from so many.”

I am going to bet that Jason's wife is not the least bit excited at all and is probably (hopefully) planning to leave this scumbag in the near future. Cheating in general is disgusting but cheating on your 6 month pregnant wife is even worse.

Delgado took to twitter last night and she gives a lot more details...

Love how the Page Six article implies it was a "Vegas" love child. Hm, no. (cont) — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017

(cont.) The father and I were dating for two months (he was separated from his wife, he said, and had been since June.)

↓ Story continues below ↓ — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017

OH, he pulled the "I am separated from my pregnant wife" line to get her to date him? Sounds about right.

And my favorite:

And I'm not sure what Jason means that he and his wife are excited to welcome Will. Really? News to me. Let me shut up before I say more... — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017

Regardless of what the real story is, there is an innocent child that was born from this affair, as well as 2 other kids from the dad that are involved. At least one adult (Chinless Miller) made a terrible decision and it sounds like AJ Delgado may have been told a lie to get her to jump into a relationship with a married man.

Also, has no one ever heard of condoms??