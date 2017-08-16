Shep Smith: Fox News Bookers Failed To Find A Republican Willing To Defend Trump

Fox News' Shepard Smith told Philip Bump of the Washington Post that the network tried to bring on a Republican politician who would defend Trump's despicable press conference, but none accepted their invitation.

Shepard Smith opened his show with a detailed report about yesterday's malignant Trump press conference and how even Democrats and Republican are uniting against the president "after his reprehensible comments about Charlottesville."

After a report from Trump Tower, Smith brought on Philip Bump of the Post to dish on how the White house insiders are feeling after they witnessed Trump's debacle.

He reported that many were taken aback by Trump's comments and said, "There aren't people out there defending President Trump beyond the white nationalists and the racists that were part of this rally."

Bump continued, "We are not really hearing from people that are actually standing in support of him, including from within the White House."

Shep Smith then broke some news.

Smith said, "We, our booking team and they're good, reached out to Republicans of all stripes across the country today. Let's be honest, Republicans often don't really mind coming on Fox News Channel. We couldn't get anyone to come and defend him here because we thought in balance someone should do that."

"We worked very hard at it throughout the day and we were unsuccessful," Smith said.

Wow, just wow.

Where are all his pals from the Freedom Caucus? While Rep. Devin Nunes continues to torpedo the House investigations into Russia and Trump, couldn't he Skype in? Well Jeff Sessions was the only Senator to originally support Trump, but he's not there anymore.

Hmmm.

I know she's not in Congress, but I thought at least Kellyanne Conway would be all over the airwaves today pushing forth their talking points that Trump was correct in everything he said.